Two deaths in Freeborn County were among 34 COVID-19 related deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

The deaths in Freeborn County involved patients in their 60’s and 70’s. Freeborn County has now seen 23 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Minnesota’s death toll sits at 5,979.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported another 1,237 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.