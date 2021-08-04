Freeborn County reports 35th pandemic death

The Minnesota Department of Health reports a Freeborn County resident has died of COVID-19.

The resident was in their early 90’s, according to MDH. It’s the 35th death of the pandemic in Freeborn County, where 60% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to data released Monday.

There are 268 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to MDH, which included 81 intensive care cases.

There were 936 new virus cases reported by state health officials Wednesday, which included eight new infections in Le Sueur County, six in Freeborn County, four in Blue Earth County, and three new cases in each Nicollet and Waseca counties.