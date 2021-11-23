Freeborn County reports COVID death

A coronavirus death in Freeborn County was reported in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update on Monday.

MDH says the resident was in their early 80’s. It’s the 44th death of the pandemic in Freeborn County, where 17 new infections were also reported Monday.

Statewide, Minnesota logged another 37 deaths and 4,718 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Private residents accounted for 25 of the reported deaths, while 11 came from long-term care facilities. One death involved a person living in a hotel or motel. All of the deaths recorded Monday came from this month. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 9,192.