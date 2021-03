The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 new COVID deaths Thursday, one of them a person in their 90’s from Freeborn County.

It’s the 24th death in Freeborn County, while Minnesota’s total number of deaths rises to 6,521.

State health officials reported another 949 new virus infections, which included 18 cases in Blue Earth County, 15 in Freeborn County, 11 in Le Sueur County, and ten in Nicollet County.