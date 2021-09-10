Freeborn County resident in their 40’s is one of 18 COVID deaths Friday

A Freeborn County resident was among one of 18 coronavirus deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

The resident was in their late 40’s, according to MDH, and marked the 38th death of the pandemic in Freeborn County. Of the total 18 deaths reported Friday, 13 were from this month. The others came from August, June, May, April, and March. Minnesota’s death toll stands now at 7,892. Here’s the age breakdown on Friday’s deaths:

40’s – 2 deaths

50’s – 1 death

60’s – 6 deaths

70’s – 6 deaths

80’s – 1 death

90’s – 2 deaths

MDH reports 695 hospitalizations as of Thursday, 32 more than the previous day. That number includes 185 intensive care hospitalizations, also an increase.

Additionally, another 2,050 new infections have been reported across the state, including the following counties in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 29 (1 probable)

Brown – 12

Cottonwood – 2

Faribault – 8

Fillmore – 9 (1 probable)

Freeborn – 22

Jackson – 1 (3 probable)

Le Sueur – 9

Martin – 10

McLeod – 15 (2 probable)

Mower – 29 (1 probable)

Murray – 4 probable

Nicollet – 9 (2 probable)

Redwood – 3 (2 probable)

Rice – 20 (2 probable)

Sibley – 10 (2 probable)

Waseca – 14

Watonwan – 4