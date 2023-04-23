Freeborn County Sheriff investigating Geneva shooting

The Freeborn County Sheriff is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday in Geneva.

Police were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to the Geneva Bar and Grill on Main St West to reports of shots fired. Deputies saw several people running to their vehicles and leaving the parking lot when they arrived on the scene.

Patrons who were still at the bar told police that a fight had broken out between approximately ten people inside the establishment. The fight moved out to the parking lot, where one of the men involved went to a vehicle, grabbed a handgun, and fired two rounds into the air. Police say no one was injured from the shots and the man left on foot.

Shortly after the shots were fired, one of the vehicles that had left the bar was stopped at the intersection of Central Ave N and 1st St NE to let a pedestrian cross. After the man crossed the road, the driver of the truck heard four gunshots and bullets hitting his truck, including one that struck a tire and deflated it, according to a press release. Neither the driver nor the passenger was shot or injured.

Police say the description for both the bar shooting and the vehicle shooting suspect was the same.

No arrests have been made, but police say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 377-5200, option 5.