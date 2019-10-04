Freeborn man wins DNR’s stamp contest

(St. Paul, MN) – A Freeborn man’s painting will be featured on a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stamp.

Mark Kness won the DNR’s Minnesota Pheasant Habitat Stamp contest. His painting, which was selected among 11 submissions, will be featured on the 2020 pheasant habitat stamp. It was the first time Kness has won the contest.

The pheasant stamp validation for hunting is $7.50, and is required for pheasant hunters ages 18 to 64. The pictorial stamp is also sold as a collectible for 75 cents. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to pheasant habitat management and protection.

More information on stamps can be found on the DNR’s website.

