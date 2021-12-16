Freeborn/Mower Electric Cooperative working to restore power to all customers after Wednesday severe storms

Officials with Freeborn/Mower Electric Cooperative stated Thursday that crews worked through the night Wednesday to reduce outages resulting from severe storms that rolled through southeastern Minnesota from 5,700 to approximately 600 at last word.

Al Stadheim, Director of Engineering and Operations stated in a news release stated that the Lyle area is still currently without power due to downed transmission lines and poles feeding the Alliant substation that powers their lines in that area. Stadheim went on to state that Freeborn/Mower Electric Cooperative crews have patrolled and verified that all of their lines are fully functional and ready to go when ITC/Alliant are able to restore their feed to Freeborn/Mower’s lines. Stadheim went on to add that as of now, it could be another 24 to 48 hours depending on the progress made Thursday.

Co-op officials stated in the release that today and in the days to come, their crews will continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to the members they serve. They went on to state that if customers experience a new power outage or come across downed power lines, they are asked to please not touch them, and to contact Freeborn/Mower Electric Cooperative to report the situation.