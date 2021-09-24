Freeborn, Waseca counties each report COVID-19 death

Freeborn and Waseca counties each reported a COVID-19 death Friday, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health,

The death in Waseca County was a person in their early 60’s, while the Freeborn County death involved a person in their late 80’s, according to state health officials.

The 27 total deaths logged Friday bring Minnesota’s death toll up to 8,076.

In addition, MDH recorded another 2,997 infections, which includes 29 in Brown County, 28 in Blue Earth County, and 18 in Waseca County.

There are 752 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, according to MDH’s daily update, 213 of those in intensive care.