Freeborn, Waseca counties report COVID deaths Tuesday

Freeborn and Waseca counties reported COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to a daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

In Freeborn County, two deaths were reported; a person in their early 70’s and a resident in their late 90’s. The county has now seen a total of 63 deaths. The Waseca County death involved a person in their early 70’s and marked the 38th death in the county.

Statewide, 46 coronavirus deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 11,457.

MDH also reported 21,360 new COVID infections. There are 1,061 lab reports still awaiting review, according to the update.