Freeway Closure to Impact Interstate 35W Friday & Saturday

D.R. Gonzalez

It’s been a while since “road closed” signs littered Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities – thanks, winter – but signs of spring will come in the form of orange signs and cones as part of the interstate will be closed overnight the first half of this coming weekend.

Specifically, northbound I-35W will be closed between Hwy. 62 and I-94 from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The 8-hour closure will allow construction crews to deliver large equipment needed for continuing progress on drainage improvement work being done near 42nd St.

Motorists looking to take I-35W into Minneapolis will be detoured west on Hwy. 62, then north on Hwy. 100 and east on I-394 into the city.

Source: bringmethenews.com