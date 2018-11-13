Friday Storm Could Give Minnesota a Quick Shot of Snowfall

Below zero wind chills early Tuesday morning will make way for a warmup with temps rising into the 20s across southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

Temps should eclipse 40 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Now, enough of that nice weather talk.

Another burst of Canadian air is set to surge into Minnesota on Friday and stay for the weekend, meaning daytime highs will again be in the 20s and low 30s.

The cool down will be associated with by a storm system forecast to blast through Minnesota on Friday and Friday night, and with it comes a chance for snow. We’re not talking about anything monstrous, but a quick 2-4 inches with a system like this can’t be ruled out.

It’s still too early to say where the snow will fall, but according to the National Weather Service, two forecast models favor a southerly track while another model suggests the storm system will be further north. Right in the middle lies the Twin Cities, so a snowy Friday is certainly possible at this point.

This from the Twin Cities NWS forecast discussion on Tuesday morning:

“Once the colder air returns Friday afternoon, any precipitation should quickly change over to snow. There is also a concern if any precipitation falls, roads will be wet and with the return of cold temperatures, roads could quickly freeze leading to a hazard.”

Again, we’re still a few days away so the exact forecast is going to change, but the Friday storm system pans out, it could make from some travel headaches.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook