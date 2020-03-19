FRIENDS Reunion Special at HBO Max Postponed Due to Pandemic

The highly anticipated Friends reunion special at HBO Max has been delayed, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that production for the special has been postponed until at least May amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the outlet, it was set to be filmed next week, but a new formal filming date has not yet been determined.

The news comes in the wake of countless television shows making the decision to film without live audiences and delaying or shutting down production as a result of coronavirus.

Source: hollywoodreporter.com