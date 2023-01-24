Frost man accused of firing gun near dog walker

A Frost man is accused of firing a weapon out of his truck near a dog walker.

Timothy Walter Glanzman, 38, was charged with felony counts of intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon and 5th-degree drug possession.

A criminal complaint says a woman was walking her dog in rural Blue Earth when Glanzman pulled over and fired several rounds at or near the woman.

Faribault County investigators say they discovered spent ammunition shells and bullet holes in the ice at the location where the truck had stopped.

The complaint says deputies tracked down the suspect vehicle and found Glanzman, who confirmed the truck was his, but denied having a firearm in the vehicle.

When deputies executed a search warrant on Glanzman’s truck, they found a handgun with a loaded magazine, according to the complaint. Investigators say the ammunition matched the spent shells found at the shooting scene. A glass pipe that tested positive for meth was also discovered inside the truck, according to the complaint.

Glanzman admitted to firing his gun, but denied that he was near a pedestrian. Police, however, say he was close enough to the woman that she believed he was firing the gun at her.