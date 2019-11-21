FROZEN II Ice Cream Is Here Just in Time for the Movie’s Premiere

It’s a no brainer to celebrate the release of Frozen 2 with something, well, frozen.

The highly anticipated sequel to Frozen hits theaters on Friday Nov. 22 — and Edy’s Ice Cream and Carvel have unveiled limited edition treats to mark the occasion.

Edy’s revealed two new special flavors available nationwide. Magical Mint Snowflake is a light mint ice cream loaded with chocolate chunk cookies and purple candy snowflakes. The final product looks like a delightful swirling snowstorm. ChocOLAF Fudge Swirl, named after the movie’s beloved snowman, is a light chocolate marshmallow ice cream layered with fudge and mini candy Olafs.

Both of the limited-edition flavors come in half-liter cartons and will be on shelves through the end of 2020.