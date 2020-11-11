Full Distance Learning For Mankato Public Schools
DEVELOPING STORY: Mankato Area Public Schools will transition to full distance learning.
In a message from Superintendent Paul Peterson, this morning he announced that Secondary schools will shift to distance learning beginning Wednesday, November 18th and Elementary schools will shift to distance learning on Monday, November 30th with the last day of school being Friday, November 20th.
Announcements and follow-up details from school principals will be coming in the near future. Childcare for Tier 1 essential workers will be offered based on staffing capacity.
