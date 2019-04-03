FULL HOUSE Creator Will Sell Show’s Tanner Family Home as FULLER HOUSE Ends

The iconic Tanner Family home from Full House will return to the market this year.

Jeff Franklin, the creator and former executive producer of the sitcom and its Netflix reboot Fuller House told The San Francisco Chronicle that he will be listing the five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom abode by the end of April.

According to the Chronicle, he has not yet determined his asking price.

Franklin — who was fired as the Fuller House producer in 2018 after reported complaints about his behavior in the writers’ room — purchased the San Francisco home for nearly $4 million in 2016. Fuller House premiered on Netflix that same year.

“The home will always have tremendous emotional significance to me,” Franklin told the SF Chronicle in a statement. “It is a symbol of the shows I love, and the second family I have formed with the casts of Full and Fuller House. Now that Fuller House is ending, I will be putting the home back on the market. I hope to find a buyer who wants to make it a full house once again.”

