Fundraiser created to give Redwood Falls teen ‘amazing celebration of life’

(Redwood Falls, MN) – A fundraiser has been created for the family of a Redwood Falls teen who drowned last month in the Redwood River.

The body of Thunder Wamble Brothers of All was found about five days after the 16-year-old was swept into the river.

A Facebook fundraiser was created by Thunder’s friends in an effort to give him a proper burial and an “amazing celebration of life.”

The fundraising page describes Thunder as an amazing spirit full of life, love, strength. The page was started by Kelly Ladner, who says all the funds raised will go to Thunder’s grandmother, Joanne.

“The family is not asking for anything, but things are needed to make it easier with less stress and to make sure his ceremony and burial are done with all the necessary traditional items,” says Ladner’s post.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)