Fundraiser for Madelia teen injured in Lake Hanska accident

(Madelia, MN) – An online fundraiser has been started for a Madelia teen who is possibly paralyzed after an accident on Lake Hanska.

Logan Anderson, 19, was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with spinal injuries last week. The former Madelia High School football player had surgery last Thursday to fuse broken vertebrae. A Go Fund Me page started by organizer Jeff Van Hee says Anderson’s doctors believe the teen will suffer permanent paralysis.

Friends and family aren’t allowed to visit Anderson in person because of the pandemic. Van Hee posted an update written by the teen’s mother, who said the family was able to Zoom with Logan twice on Saturday.

The fundraiser has raised nearly $13,000 as of Tuesday morning.