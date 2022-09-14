Fundraiser started for family of Makhi Nave

An online fundraiser has been started for the family of Makhi Nave, the young man who was found deceased on Monday.

The 20-year-old was reported missing over the weekend. His body was discovered in the same area he was last seen.

The fundraiser will help Nave’s mother pay for funeral bills and assist her with expenses as she mourns the loss of her son.

The fundraiser organizer described Nave as a wonderful kid who grew up to be a wonderful young man.