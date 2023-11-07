Fundraiser started for family of missing canoeists from New Ulm

An online fundraiser has been started for the families of two New Ulm men who went missing during a canoe outing in northwestern Wisconsin last month.

The Douglas County Sheriff’sOffice says the search for 27-year-old Andy DeRock and 26-year-old Ryan Busch is now a recovery mission. DeRock and Busch were canoeing the Minong Flowage near Wascott on the evening of October 28. Their capsized canoe was found the following day.

The families of DeRock and Busch have been in Wisconsin helping with the search efforts and are raising funds to help with food, lodging, and bills.

CLICK HERE FOR THE GO FUND ME PAGE