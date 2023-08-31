Fundraiser started for family of Sleepy Eye man killed in work accident

A fundraiser has been started for the family of a Sleepy Eye man who was killed in a workplace accident.

The GoFundMe for Austin Trebesch says the 27-year-old left behind his wife Justine and their 1-year-old daughter Gigi.

“The love Austin had for his family and friends was evident,” family friend Jenna Svoboda said of Trebesch on the GoFundMe page. Trebesch was someone who loved spoiling his girls, helping out on the family farm, working on his truck, and renovating the family’s home, according to the fundraiser.

The campaign has raised $20,000 so far. The funds will be used for burial expenses and Justine and Gigi’s future.

Trebesch died Tuesday after a farm-related workplace accident at Miller Sellner Implement in Sleepy Eye. The accident is under investigation.