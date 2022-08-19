Fundraiser started for family of woman killed in ATV crash

An online fundraiser has been started for the family of a mother who died in an ATV crash.

Thirty-two-year-old Karissa Bode passed away Monday at the hospital, the day after the Polaris ATV she was operating crashed on a river embankment in South Bend Township.

Bode was a Nicollet High School graduate. She left behind a partner and a young daughter. The Go Fund Me proceeds will be used to help the family pay for funeral expenses and medical costs. Her funeral will take place Friday.

