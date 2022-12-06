Fundraiser started for Pemberton native seriously injured in bull riding accident

When Pemberton native Reid Oftedahl was severely injured in a bull riding accident, his close friends sprang into action.

The 28-year-old Oftedahl sustained “several injuries” while competing in the National Finals Rodeo last week. He was admitted to the ICU after suffering neck and head injuries on Friday night, according to news reports.

Colter Hensel, one of Oftedahl’s best friends, started a Go Fund Me page to help Oftedahl and his family with medical expenses until he is able to get back on his feet. Nearly $48,000 has been raised so far.

Oftedahl currently lives in Raymond, MN.

DONATE TO REID OFTEDAHL’S GO FUND ME