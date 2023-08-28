Fundraiser started for victim of brutal assault

An online fundraiser has been started for the victim of a brutal assault last week in Mankato.

Organizer Heidi Lohre says the female victim, whom she identified as Chelsea Zam Zzarro, suffered numerous injuries in the attack and almost lost her life.

The GoFundMe page says Zam Zzarro suffered eleven broken ribs, multiple facial fractures, fractures to both hands and wrists, and two deep lacerations to the back of her head that required 20 staples. She sustained 22 broken bones total and will require surgery to repair and restore the use of her hands, according to the fundraiser.

The organizer said the funds raised will help with the financial strain and the crime scene cleanup.

Police have arrested 39-year-old John Robert Olson as a suspect in the assault. Olson was released from jail about 12 hours before police were called to an Elm St home for a report of an injured female. Olson has an extensive criminal history.