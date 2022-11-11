Funeral announcements for 11/11/22

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Yarel Izel Castelan, age 10 of Austin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will be at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin on Friday, November 11th from 4:00-8:00 p.m., and at the church on Saturday morning for one hour prior to the service.

The family of Jeanne Dolan, age 70 of Austin will have a private memorial at a later date. Jeanne passed away on November 6th at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.

Private family services will be held for Karen Ann Maxfield, age 81 of Austin who passed away on Tuesday, November 1st at her residence in Austin. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.

Private family services will be held for Linda L. Novak, age 75 of Austin who passed away on Thursday, October 20th at Mayo Clinic/St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.