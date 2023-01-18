Funeral Flash Mob Helps Woman Go Out “In Style”

A British woman with a ghoulish sense of humor had her dying wish granted at her funeral, which left mourners stunned.

Sandie Wood passed away at the age of 65 and was being remembered for her sense of humor at her wake when a flash mob unexpectedly stormed into the church and started dancing to Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.” Wood’s friend Sam Ryalls, who helped arrange the surprise, says “She wanted everyone to remember her funeral but not for a sad reason. Everyone is sad and grieving because she is not here anymore but that doesn’t mean her final day had to be that way.”

The flash mob was performed by a local dance troupe called Flaming Feathers. They say the performance was booked six months before Wood died. One member says, “Sandie basically planned her own funeral. It was definitely not your normal gig.” The performance was captured on video, which has gone viral.