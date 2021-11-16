      Weather Alert

Funeral services set for former North Mankato City Councilman Kim Spears

Nov 16, 2021 @ 10:54am

Funeral services have been set for former North Mankato City Councilman Kim Spears.

Spears passed away on November 11 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato, according to his obituary.

A funeral service for Spears is set for Saturday, November 20 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in North Mankato, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.  The service will also be livestreamed at www.mankatomortuary.com.

Spears served as a city councilman in North Mankato from 2012 to 2016.  He also ran for a state House seat and vyed for the North Mankato mayor position in 2020.

