Funeral services set for murder victim

Funeral services have been scheduled for Bruce Traxler, a Le Center man allegedly murdered by his own son last weekend.

Traxler, who was born in Waseca, and raised in Le Center, will be laid to rest on Feb 2. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Parish in Le Center, with visitation prior to the service.

The obituary describes Traxler as a man who loved to hunt, fish, and attend concerts. He was an avid reader, and also wrote poetry, says the obit.

A 62-year-old military veteran, Traxler was proud of his service in the Marines. He devoted much of his time providing transportation to people in need, his obituary says.

Traxler was discovered deceased inside his residence after a fire at his home was extinguished Saturday morning. His son, Hardy Wills-Traxler, is accused of murdering his father before setting the crime scene on fire.