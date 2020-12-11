Funeral services set for Windom pilot killed in plane crash

Funeral services are set for a Windom pilot killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

Scott William Fredin, 56, will be laid to rest Friday following a private family celebration of life. A public visitation is scheduled for Thursday, December 10th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the LaCanne Family Funeral Home in Windom.

Fredin was piloting a plane that departed from the Windom Airport Sunday morning, but never communicated after take off. The crash site was found later that morning, and Fredin discovered deceased.

Fredin’s family describes him as a carefree but driven, man who loved meeting new people, Trump rallies, and spending time with his grandchildren.

The obituary says Fredin’s true passion was flying, and he purchased his first plane soon after he earned his pilot’s license at the age of 20.

“There wasn’t one flight that went without meticulous planning and consideration,” said the obit. “On Sunday morning, December 6, 2020, Scott was called home, doing what he loved at the age of 56 years.”