Gal Gadot Tries Taco Bell for the Very First Time

Gal Gadot makes an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she and Jimmy traded different foods that they had not tried before.

Jimmy got to try various foods from Gal’s home country of Israel. Jimmy had Gal try traditional foods that Americans grew up with. For example, Gal got to try Eggnog for the first time and the treat Ho Hos.

Then, Gal got to taste a Taco Bell taco for the first time. Did she like it? Watch and find out!