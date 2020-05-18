Gallery 512 Will Close Mankato Store

A Mankato women’s clothing boutique will close its doors for good, as the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on businesses.

In a social media post, Gallery 512 announced it’s Mankato location wouldn’t reopen Monday. “We have decided not to renew our Mankato lease and will not be reopening our Mankato store,” said the post. “We did plan to renew our lease, but the future of retail is uncertain.”

The news comes as most Minnesota retails get ready to open their doors for the first time since March 17 after closing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Gallery 512 said its New Ulm boutique will remain in business and will reopen on Monday.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com