Game Times For Twins-Yankees ALDS at Target Field Announced

Twins fans clamoring to find out when the playoffs return to Target Field for the first time since 2010 need wonder no more.

It was confirmed late Thursday that Game 3 of the ALDS between the Twins and the Yankees will start at 7:40 p.m. Central Time on Monday in Minneapolis.

Should the series go to Game 4, in the unlikely event the Twins don’t sweep the series, the game at Target Field will start at 7:07 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday.

Tickets to Game 3 are sold out or of “limited availability” on the Twins site, while the cheapest tickets on Stubhub are $88 for standing room only.

The ALDS gets underway Friday evening at Yankee Stadium, with Game 2 on Saturday afternoon.

And you. can watch both games at Target Field, with the Twins holding free viewing parties at the stadium.

To attend, you can enter Target Field through Gates 6 and 34 or the Skyway. Game 1 starts at 6:07 p.m. Central, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Game 2 starts at 4:07 p.m. Saturday, with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: twinsbaseball.com