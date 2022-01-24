Garage fire causes damages in New Ulm

A garage fire in New Ulm caused damages to multiple structures Monday morning.

The New Ulm Fire Department responded to 1420 Hilltop St at 11:24 a.m. for a fire in an attached garage.

The garage was “fully involved,” when fire crews arrived on the scene, and the fire had spread into the house, according to a press release.

No injuries were reported.

Neighboring houses also sustained damages, according to the fire department release.

Fire Chief Paul Macho says the fire originated in the garage and the cause is still under investigation.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours. The Courtland Fire Department and New Ulm Police Department assisted at the scene.