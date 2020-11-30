Garbage can fire in Mankato garage caused by fireworks

Fireworks were responsible for a garbage can fire that happened inside a Mankato garage Friday evening.

Mankato Public Safety responded at 5:58 p.m. to 141 Tanager Path to a report of the fire and found a resident at the scene trying to extinguish the flames with a garden hose. Fire crews assisted by “completely overhauling the garbage can,” said Jeff Bengston, Associate Director of Public Safety.

Fireworks that were improperly disposed of caused the fire, according to Bengston, who also said damages to the garage were estimated at $1,500.

The two leading causes of garbage can fires are improper disposal of recreational fire materials or fireworks, says Bengston. He advised that the best way to prevent these fires is to make sure materials are completely cool to the touch before disposal, or waiting a couple of days for embers to completely extinguish.