Garden City man accused of rape at Watonwan County party

(Mankato, MN) – A Garden City man is facing charges in Watonwan County Court, accused of raping a female at a party.

Caleb Allen Blekestad, 19, is charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual conduct for the alleged February 16th incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators that she’d attended a party in rural Watonwan County when Blekestad and another person “reached between her legs and touched her vagina over her clothes,” as she was bending over to pick up a broken bottle.

Court documents say the victim later went to bed at the residence and woke up to discover her pants and underwear had been removed. She moved to a nearby bed when Blekestad climbed into bed with her and began kissing her neck, according to the complaint. The female told Blekestad she just wanted to go to sleep, but he began touching her genitals, then took off his pants and raped her, according to the complaint.

Blekestad told police he’d had sex with the victim, but that it was consensual. He is also charged with gross misdemeanor 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)