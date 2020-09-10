Garden City semi driver injured in crash near Gaylord

(Gaylord, MN) – A Garden City semi driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Sibley County Wednesday.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says Nathan Williams, 29, was hauling a load of sweet corn when his semi-tractor veered off-road on 441st Ave (Sibley Co Rd 13) just south of Highway 19. The semi, which overturned to its side, was hauling sweet corn. The vehicle was northbound at the time of the crash, which was just before 5 p.m.

Nathan was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Information wasn’t provided on his condition.