Garden City woman seriously injured, children hospitalized after Mountain Lake crash

(Marshall, MN) – A Garden City woman was seriously injured and two children hospitalized after a crash on the outskirts of Mountain Lake.

Adriana Zarate, 25, was transported to Sanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash at the intersection of Highway 60 and 570th Street.

There were two children in Zarate’s GMC Sierra. One passenger was a 5-year-old child who was transported to Sanford Medical Center. The extent of the child’s injuries was not disclosed. A 3-year-old boy was also in the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The boy was hospitalized at Windom Hospital.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Zarate was traveling north on 570th St when her vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram that was eastbound on Highway 60 at the intersection of the two roads.

The driver of the Ram was Chad Michael Kraus, 46, of Adrian. Kraus was transported to Windom Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol’s crash report says Adriana Zarate was wearing a seat belt. The children in her vehicle were not belted, according to the report. Kraus also was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The crash time is listed as 2:41 a.m.