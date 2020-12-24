Gaylord man charged with 4th DWI

A Gaylord man has been charged with his fourth driving while intoxicated offense.

Jesse Trevor Hamilton, 30, was charged Monday in Sibley County Court with two counts of felony DWI and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation.

According to a criminal complaint, Hamilton was stopped by Arlington police on Dec 20 after a check of his license plate came back as revoked.

Hamilton had just pled guilty to driving after cancellation in Sibley County the previous month, the complaint says.

Police say they found a storage container for marijuana on Hamilton’s person and smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Hamilton allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving but denied drinking. A breath test put his blood-alcohol level at .08.

Hamilton has three prior DWI convictions within the past ten years, according to police.