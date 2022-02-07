Gaylord man hospitalized following crash north of Winthrop

A Gaylord man was hospitalized after a Monday morning crash north of Winthrop.

The Minnesota state patrol says a compact SUV and a van collided at the intersection of Highway 15 and Sibley County Rd 10 at about 6:12 a.m.

A crash report says the van was westbound on Co Rd 10 (256th St) and the SUV was northbound on Highway 15 at the time of the crash.

The 71-year-old driver of the van, Dale Allen Kroells, was transported to a hospital in Arlington with non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, Brandon Zacary James Fitzpatrick, 43, of Winthrop, was not injured.

Both men were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.