Gaylord man sent sex photos to ex’s new boyfriend, say charges

A Gaylord man is accused of sending sexual images of his ex-girlfriend to her new boyfriend without her permission.

Maxwell Randal Eustis, 28, was charged Friday with felony nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

A criminal complaint says Eustis sent photos and video of himself and the victim engaged in a sex act to her new boyfriend via Facebook Messenger. The imagery was accompanied by a message stating that Eustis hoped the boyfriend would think of his “huge” gentials during sexual activity with the victim. The boyfriend showed the messages to the victim, who said the images made her feel stressed and anxiety-ridden.

The complaint says that when the investigation began, Eustis started texting the victim with messages telling her to stop sending the videos to the police, calling her a liar, and accusing her of being a bad parent.