Gaylord mayor sentenced to probation for bilking disabled stepfather

Mayor Don Boeder

(Gaylord, MN) – The mayor of Gaylord was sentenced earlier this month on charges that he’d stolen funds from his elderly wheelchair-bound stepfather.

Donelly (Don) Edward Boeder, 60, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in Sibley County Court on October 10th. First District Court Judge Timothy J. Looby also ordered Boeder to perform 30 days of community work service and pay $85 in fees.

Boeder agreed to plead guilty to gross misdemeanor financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The charge was originally a felony, but was amended as part of an Alford Plea agreement signed October 10th. The Alford Plea detailed that Boeder would receive no jail time, 0-2 years of probation, and community service at a location of Boeder’s choice. Boeder will also receive a stay of imposition, reducing his conviction to a misdemeanor when he is discharged from probation.

Boeder was charged in March after his stepfather reported that he believed his stepson – also his power-of-attorney – was taking money from him without permission. Sibley County investigators found up to $15,000 in cash that could not be accounted for.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)