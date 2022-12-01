Gaylord Perry, Two-Time Cy Young Winner, Dies At 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) – Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry has died at the age of 84.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes.

He did not give additional details.

Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983.

He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40.

Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.