Gaylord woman charged for fatal hit-and-run crash

Alicia Streich mugshot

(Gaylord, MN) – A woman has been charged following a hit-and-run crash in Gaylord that killed an elderly man.

A press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 85-year-old John Siewert of Gaylord, died after he was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Alicia Streich, 27, of Gaylord.

Police responded to a call of a hit-and-run crash on Wed, Jan 8 at about 6:50 p.m at the intersection of Main Ave and 4th St in Gaylord, according to the release. Medical personnel performed life-saving measures before Siewert was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Streich has been charged with felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and failure to stop and remain at the scene of a collision, according to a release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

Streich’s first court appearance is Jan 9.