Gaylord woman injured in car vs semi crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Gaylord woman was injured Monday afternoon in a crash with a semi in Sibley County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 41-year-old Rebecca Brynetta Passon was transported to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia with non-life threatening injuries after the crash, which happened at 1:19 p.m.

Passon was traveling northeast on Highway 5 near Green Isle when her Dodge Charger collided with a Freightliner tractor truck that was headed southwest on Highway 5. The truck driver, 68-year-old Ricky Eugene Randall, of New Ulm, wasn’t injured.

The state patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.