Gender Reveals Are Killing Birds

An animal rights group in the UK has issued a warning to expectant parents about using painted pigeons in their gender reveal party. A disturbing trend is growing in the UK where couples have been revealing their baby’s gender by releasing a pigeon that’s painted either pink or blue. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) says the fad is harmful to the birds and one pink pigeon believed to have been used in a gender reveal was found dead on a man’s farm. An RSPCA spokesperson said, “The majority of us want the best for animals, and to treat them with respect – so intentionally painting a pigeon’s feathers is unacceptable as it could cause health problems, impair their ability to fly and make them more vulnerable to predators.”