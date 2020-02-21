General Mills’ New Cereal Retails for Over $13 a Box

General Mills launched a new cereal named Morning Summit and it sells for a whopping $13 to $26 a box.

Is the cereal made of solid gold, or berries hand-harvested by eunuchs on the side of a cliff in a remote Tuscan village?

Nope. Think nuts, dried cherries, cranberries, pumpkin seeds and whole grain cereal flakes. Every serving has a relatively hefty count of 280 calories, 15 grams of fat, 12 grams of sugar, 29 carbs and 6 grams of protein.

The company’s CEO Jeff Harmening explained to the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) investor conference this week: “We’re innovating in new product forms that command premium price points, including our new Morning Summit product, which has almonds as the first ingredient and sells for $13 a box.”

But the $13 price tag he touted seems like a bargain compared to the prices it’s actually going for on the open market. Walmart is selling it for $26.27, while Amazon’s price tag for a box is $24.99.

Amazon reviewers give it high marks, with an average of four stars.

Source: radio.com