George Floyd’s brother sheds tears on the stand

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s brother shed tears on the witness stand Monday as he was shown a picture of his late mother and a young George. “I miss both of them,” 39-year-old Philonise Floyd said at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin. Prosecutors put him on the stand to humanize George Floyd in front of the jury and make him more than a crime statistic.