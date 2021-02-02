Get A New Job!

It’s time to maximize your LinkedIn profile!

That’s according to career columnist, Charlotte Cowles.

She says, now that we can’t network in person the way we used to, having a profile on LinkedIn has become essential if you want a new job.

Here’s how to make the most of LinkedIn’s algorithms to get noticed.

Cowles says to regularly engage with the site – whether that’s commenting on something someone posts, sending friend requests, or simply liking things. Those actions can boost your profile and get you on potential employers’ radars.

Also, the skills section of your profile is really important. Because recruiters often hunt for candidates using those skills as keywords. And you’re 20% more likely to get hired if your skills have been verified by your colleagues or LinkedIn connections.

Now, this last one may be harder to do – so you’ll need to set up notifications for when new jobs are posted to the site. But if you apply for a job listing within 10 minutes of it being posted, you’re four times more likely to hear back from a hiring manager.