Father’s Day is Sunday and if you still haven’t gotten something for the dad in your life, Denny’s has got you covered – with a bacon bouquet. Even better – it’s free. You can get dad a bundle of bacon through Postmates from June 19th to June 21st. All you have to do is spend a minimum of $25 at Denny’s and you can add the bacon bouquet for no charge using the promo code “BACONBOUQUET.”

Source/Photo: Delish